Queen Bees wrap up their regular season

By Taylor Granell

The seniors on the St. Ambrose University women’s volleyball team capped off their last regular season home match with a win against Iowa Wesleyan College. Seniors Maddie McElroy, Lauren Metts, Hannah Turner and Karrah Toby were honored before the match. The seniors were big contributors to the three to nothing win over the Tigers. McElroy recorded an impressive 10 kills for the Bees with no hitting errors. Metts added nine digs and an ace, Toby had a team high with 11 digs, and Turner racked up six digs in her first match of the season.

“It was a great experience to play for the same team for four years,” Metts said.

“Each year when new girls would come to the team you would have to learn how to work with their style of play and personalities.”

Senior, McElroy was also nominated for her third consecutive MCC Athlete of the Week award on senior night.

“It’s a great accomplishment and when you receive the award you feel like all your hard work is paying off,” McElroy said. “But there is no way I would ever receive that if I didn’t have the 14 girls behind me supporting me.”

The Queen Bees struggled on the road against Mount Mercy University for their last away regular season game. SAU trailed closely behind Mount Mercy every game unable to get ahead. Some Bee contributors were McElroy and Erin Mead with 11 kills each. Emily Hermiston recorded 10 and Lindsey Simon contributed five as well. Previous MCC Athlete of the Week recipient, Kate Nowak lead the team with 33 assists and Toby led with 17 digs. The three to nothing loss against the Mustangs dropped SAU into a three-way tie for third place in the MCC and gave the Queen Bees the number four seed for the conference tournament.

Head coach Bruce Billingsley is confident in the versatility the team has been capable of showing throughout their season.

“We struggled a little through the middle of our season, but we are playing well as we enter the playoffs,” Billingsley said. “We’ve had a couple of solid wins in the last few weeks and several different people have stepped up at key times.”

The Queen Bees were bounced from the conference tournament on Saturday, falling to Clarke University and ending their regular season with a 17-18 record.