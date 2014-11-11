Bragging rights up for grabs

By Rex Farmer

The Queen Bees basketball team traveled to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for an exhibition game against the Iowa University Hawkeyes on Nov. 9. The Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder started her coaching career at SAU. Bluder coached six seasons for the Queen Bees and had a record of 169-36 along with two Final Four appearances. She was also named the NAIA Converse Coach of the year. But Bluder is not the only one with ties to Saint Ambrose. Sisters were reunited on the court during the game as well.

Queen Bees sophomore Brette Logic, and sister Samantha Logic for the Hawkeyes went head to head in the point guard position.

“It will be something that will be cool to look back on when we’re older,” Sam Logic said. “But it’s weird now.”

The sisters played AAU and high school basketball together, growing up in Racine, Wisconsin. Basketball has always been a big part of the Logic family’s life.

“Growing up I always had her to look up to with basketball,” Brette Logic said. “And watching her love for the game really is what inspired my love of the game. She always gave so much time and effort which drove me to be better and do the same.”

Sam will be entering her senior season for Iowa. She has 622 career assists, ranking ninth in Big Ten history and the most for any Hawkeye.

“Sometimes I like to take credit for her talent,” Brette said. “Because when we were younger, we would play outside and she would block my shot or score and then I would get mad, storm inside, and then lock her out. So she would be stuck out there just playing by herself.”

Brette is coming off a successful freshman season. Playing behind last year’s seniors Lauren Cash and Ashley Dexter, Brette proved her value with hard defense and a knack for getting steals. She will be expected to have a bigger role this season as the Queen Bees look to build off last year’s national tournament run.

The exhibition game ended 119-57 in favor of the Hawkeyes. Sam Logic had five points and six assists in 19 minutes of play, and Brette Logic scored six points with four assists in 24 minutes. Sydney Greiner lead the team with 16 points. The Queen Bees finish out the month with three home games, including ranked opponents (6) Saint Xavier University and (10) Purdue University Calumet.