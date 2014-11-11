Art exhibit pays tribute to anonymous women

By Livv McDonald

It’s just after Halloween, but no, that’s not a ghost in the gallery. There’s a woman under that sheet and a new show at the Catich Gallery.



The Catich Gallery in the Galvin Fine Arts Center has hosted numerous exhibits from regional and national artists. From Oct. 29 to Dec. 12, it is home to the works of Patty Carroll. The show is called “Anonymous Women.”

Whether they’re reclining or standing forefront in the photo, the subjects of this exhibit are masked by sheets. They fade into the backgrounds of nearly every piece, an effect meant to spark the viewer’s attention.



“Many women find themselves in this position,” Carroll wrote in her artist statement about the show. “Silently and powerfully running a home and family, creating beauty and order from chaos, but unnoticed by the outer world, the people around them, or even themselves.”



From the selected pieces, the viewer can get a sense of what Carroll was trying to convey through her photos.



“As a woman artist,” Carroll said, “I am confronting emotional issues of hiding, comfort, and safety.”



The show is for more than just women. It is for anyone who knows how it feels to be anonymous. This exhibit is a wonderland of fabric, drapery, and anonymity.

At 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, an artist lecture was held in room 141 in Galvin. Carroll spoke about her pieces, her inspirations, and what they meant to her. Following the lecture was a reception in the gallery where visitors could marvel at the collected pieces.

For anyone interested in joining the crowd, the gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, consult the gallery’s website link on St. Ambrose University’s page.