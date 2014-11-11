Survival horror games to play this holiday season

By Sawyer Andrews Alien Isolation: This survival horror game made by Creative Assembly was based on “Alien.” It has been carefully designed to make the player feel like they’re on the space station that the film presented. It doesn’t follow the film’s plot, so the story is fresh and little is reused. The alien itself […]

SHELBY SHEPHERD/THE BUZZ St. Ambrose junior Maddie Vernon takes a look at Patty Carroll’s exhibit, “Anonymous Women.” The gallery is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art exhibit pays tribute to anonymous women

By Livv McDonald It’s just after Halloween, but no, that’s not a ghost in the gallery. There’s a woman under that sheet and a new show at the Catich Gallery.    The Catich Gallery in the Galvin Fine Arts Center has hosted numerous exhibits from regional and national artists. From Oct. 29 to Dec. 12, it is home to the works of Patty Carroll. The […]

SUBMITTED/THE BUZZ Dr. Lesch has over 30 years of experience teaching and being involved in administrative activities.

BEESWAX: Dr. William Lesch, PhD. Dean of the College of Business

By Beck Leke St. Ambrose University hired a new dean for the College of Business at the beginning of the school year. William Lesch, PhD, better known as Bill, is from Dubuque, Iowa and has worked in many different parts and institutions in the country for the last 30 years before coming to St. Ambrose. […]

From the volleyball court to the ski slopes

By Lindsey Simon Every Christmas break, Kate Nowak puts away her volleyball shoes, straps on the skis and hits the slopes. No sport could ever take away Nowak’s love of volleyball. Or so she thought. Nowak first began skiing at the age of four. Her parents encouraged her to attend ski school every weekend to […]

ST. AMBROSE UNIVERSITY/THE BUZZ The Logic sisters, Brette (left) and Samantha watch a freethrow during an exhibition game on Nov. 9 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The sisters faced off at the point guard position.

Bragging rights up for grabs

By Rex Farmer The Queen Bees basketball team traveled to the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City for an exhibition game against the Iowa University Hawkeyes on Nov. 9. The Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder started her coaching career at SAU. Bluder coached six seasons for the Queen Bees and had a record of 169-36 along […]